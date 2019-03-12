Budget session cut short for LS polls

SHILLONG: The ongoing Budget session of the state legislative Assembly has been cut short in view of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in the state on April 11, and it will now conclude on March 14 instead of March 22.

The Business Advisory Committee, which met here on Monday, has drawn up a new calendar for the session.

As per the new calendar, the Budget for 2019-20 will be presented on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will also reply to the debate on Governor’s address on Tuesday. As per the earlier schedule, the Budget was to be presented on March 13.

On March 13, there will be a general discussion on budget followed by the reply of the Chief Minister to the Budget discussion.

The voting on supplementary demands will be held on March 13.

Voting on demands for grants will take place on the last day followed by consideration and passage of government bills.