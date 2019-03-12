Adelbert wants Mawlonghat road reopened

SHILLONG: The long delay in opening the Mawlonghat road, which has affected commuters, irked North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum compelling him to bang the table during the debate on governor’s address on Monday.

The Mawlonghat road leading to Harijan Colony was closed following the trouble in the area last June.

The lone KHNAM legislator, Nongrum said Mawlonghat falls under the jurisdiction of his constituency. He banged the table and demanded, “Open Mawlonghat road.”

The MLA expressed discontentment that the government did not reach out to him to be part of the High Level Committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Pointing out that the Mawlonghat lane has not been opened affecting traffic, Nongrum said, “Why is this road not opened to the public? Is there a law and order problem? …Afraid of shaking of the chair?”

Funds from Punjab govt

Earlier, the state government admitted that the Punjab government had sanctioned funds in 2015 for the residents of Harijan Colony and development of the Guru Nanak School located in the area.

Replying to a query raised by Congress legislator Process T Sawkmie during the question hour on the second day of the budget session on Monday, Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling said the Punjab government had sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the development of the school, besides Rs 1.50 lakh for the treatment of 10 widows living in the area.

Replying to a supplementary question raised by Sawkmie, the minister informed that the Punjab government had not made any official communication to the state government and surprisingly, the funds were routed through the office of the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills.

Replying to another supplementary question by Congress’s Ampareen Lyngdoh, Dohling said the Punjab government had sanctioned the funds for the school building on May 18, 2015, adding that the utilisation certificate after completion of work was submitted on July 31, 2017.