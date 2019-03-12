4 BJP aspirants for Tura Lok Sabha ticket, 3 for Selsella By-poll

TURA: The BJP, an alliance partner of the MDA government in Meghalaya, which has decided to go solo for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Selsella Legislative Assembly by-election has received as many as seven applications from aspiring candidates.

Four BJP members who unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections in the state have thrown their hat in the ring for the party ticket to Tura Lok Sabha seat, while, another three candidates have applied for the Selsella by-poll which takes place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11th.

The former BJP candidates who contested the state polls last year and are now aspirants for the party ticket for Lok Sabha are Rikman G Momin from Rongjeng constituency in East Garo Hills, Thomas N Marak from Songsak constituency, Digros D Shira from Mendipathar seat in North Garo Hills and K C Boro of Tikrikilla.

For the Selsella by-election former party candidate Promod Koch, Adorsho Sangma and sitting BJP member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) representing Zikzak constituency Bhupendra Hajong are the aspirants for the party ticket.

Although the BJP had gone on an extensive campaign for the 2018 state elections, mobilising party workers and booth level workers and even going to the extent of bringing star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Phulbari for the campaign, BJP President Amit Shah at Tikrikilla, Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Songsak and Tura, Smriti Irani at Dalu, Assam minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma at Betasing-Zikzak, tourism minister K J Alphonse and national spokesperson Nalin Kohli, it still drew a blank in the Garo Hills with almost all its candidates failing to come anywhere near the second position in the results.

The lone exception was in South Tura constituency where the BJP candidate Billykid A Sangma gave a tough fight to NPP candidate and former union minister of state Agatha K Sangma. While Agatha went on to get elected as the first woman legislator from Tura, Billykid Sangma had to settle for the second position in a tightly contested campaign.