Truck load of ginger looted at Umiam

NONGPOH: In a case of robbery reported in Ri Bhoi District, miscreants with their face covered, hijacked a truck loaded with ginger at Umiam after threatening the driver and manager of the truck with sharp weapons, tied and blindfold them.

This incident occurred on March 9 at around 11 pm when the truck having registration number WB 23 7772 owned by one, Min Bahadur Sunar had just loaded 116 sacks of ginger from Bhoirymbong. The ginger was meant for supply to Kolkata. However, on reaching Umiam, miscreants in a small vehicle blocked the truck, threaten the driver and manager and later tied and blindfold both of them.

The miscreants then took possession of the truck and drove it towards Umsawkhwan area and reload the ginger sacks to another unknown truck put on standby. The registration number of the truck put on standby by the miscreants is not yet known and investigation is on in full swing.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged with the Umiam Police Station and four of the miscreants involved surrendered before the Khapmara Police Outpost on Monday whereas the mastermind is still at large.

The surrendered miscreants was identified as Baskhembor Thangkhiew (22), Jekinus Nongkynrih (18), Rebronshon Ramshon (22) from Mawkyrdep village and Aristar Syiemiong (25) hailing from Mawryngkneng village.

Shambor Nongkling, leader of the Ri Bhoi Green Ginger Association while speaking to newsmen strongly condemned the miscreants involved in this crime and urged the Police to take stringent actions against them and also to arrest the mastermind involved in this crime so that this kind of incident will not be repeated in the near future.

He also informed, that the total cost of gingers in the truck would be somewhere between Rs 7 to 8 lakhs. However, he also informed that the Association has got inputs that the looted ginger is being kept in one area at Mawryngkneng village based on the marks written on the sacks with the letter ‘JS’.