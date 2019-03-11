PHH and AAY rice released

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has informed that PHH and AAY Rice for the beneficiaries for the month of March, 2019 in respect of Tura Urban and Rural based Fair Price Shop Dealers have been released.

Therefore, all Fair Price Shop Dealers are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 5.00 Kg per head per month for PHH beneficiaries and 35 Kgs per Card per month for AAY beneficiaries at the rate of Rs. 3 per Kg under NFSA, 2013.

All the beneficiaries have been instructed to contact their respective Fair Price Shop Dealers and collect their quota of Rice.