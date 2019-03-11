PDF cites reasons for defeat in council polls

SHILLONG: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) which managed to win only one seat in the recently concluded council elections said that the reason why the party lost in Jaintia Hills is due to the fact that the party is still relatively new to the people.

East Jaintia Hills PDF president, Shibor Lamare pointed out that the two-year-old party is still new in Jaintia Hills adding that the leaders in Jaintia Hills will work towards improving the party in the district.

He also expressed hope that the people will start electing candidates from the party. Altogether, the PDF selected nine candidates for the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) but in vain.

Meanwhile, MLA and cabinet minister Banteidor Lyngdoh who had fielded his wife Amanda Annette Pakyntein argued that political parties in Mawkynrew constituency had teamed up to oust the PDF.

Luck left Lyngdoh’s side when his wife lost the election to veteran politician Martle Mukhim.

He added that the announcement of her candidature was delayed which was one of the contributing factors for the PDF’s failure to win the seat.

“HSPDP, UDP, Congress and NPP teamed up by supporting Martle Mukhim,” Lyngdoh said.

On the other hand, another PDF legislator, Hamlet Dohling who supported Teilinia Thangkhiew claimed that money power was the reason behind the party’s loss in Mylliem.

Thangkhiew was the party’s candidate but lost to former Mylliem MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh.

He also went on to allege that people from outside the constituency had added to the murky issue of money power during the council elections.