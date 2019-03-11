New pumps to dewater Ksan mine

SHILLONG: New pumps will be used to dewater the Ksan mine where the bodies of coal miners remain trapped as the process of clearing the jungle in the ten old shafts near the mine, has been completed on Sunday.

An official statement said that the government’s directive is awaited for installation of new pumps for dewatering.

The dewatering in the incident site and its adjoining areas by Coal India Limited (CIL), KSB, a German company and Kirloskar is going on, the statement added.

The CIL and the Kirloskar could pump out water from one each pump as the other pumps could not be operated since they developed technical snag.

The NDRF and the SDRF are assisting other agencies with available resources.