NEDA can help solve border dispute: Cong MLA

SHILLONG: Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh said Meghalaya government should solve the border dispute with Assam since it has coordination with North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) floated by the BJP.

Lyngdoh was speaking during the debate on the Governor’s addressinthe state Assembly.

She drew the attention of the government that the Governor’s speech only mentioned the government was just monitoring the disputed pockets continuously without suggesting any concrete solution.

“Everything is not well in these disputed areas,” she said adding that she was informed of a lathi charge in Langpih recently by the Assam police which was not a good precedent.

With the Pulwama attack being condemned, she said that a call to boycott and ban Kashmir products by the Governor was not constitutional and urged not to add fuel to fire.

ILP back to haunt state

Further, Lyngdoh also observed that Inner Line Permit (ILP) and border dispute were being revived and the incidents of the past are coming back to haunt the people again.

According to her, the ILP issue was raked up again due to Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which she termed as a ‘draconian bill.

In this connection, she asked about the move of the state government in the event of Centre again bringing the CAB.

“We need to know what the Meghalaya government will do in the event of CAB being brought again?” she asked adding that Manipur has already prepared Manipur People’s Protection Bill to deal with the situation.

After the CAB was not placed in the Rajya Sabha , she said the Khasi Students’ Union took out a procession on Valentine’s day to celebrate.

However, three days later, the BJP national president Amit Shah in his speech at Lakhimpur asserted to bring back the CAB, she said.

Lyngdoh said the state needed to address the matter as the indigenous people should not be overwhelmed by Bangladeshis.