Model code not to affect Budget presentation

SHILLONG: The ongoing budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will continue but the government will not be able to announce new schemes in the budget as the model code of conduct has been enforced.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will present the full budget on March 13.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, CEO Frederick Kharkongor said as per the provision in the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, if the session is ongoing, then the normal budgetary work will go on but “any new schemes and programmes will have to be avoided”.

He said the model code of conduct will not apply to the ongoing schemes and the chief minister, who is also holding the finance portfolio, cannot make any new announcements.

The budget session of the Assembly will end on March 22.