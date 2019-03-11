Meghalaya govt institutes probe into illegal sale of challans: CM

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has announced a series of security measures to curb the malpractice of illegal sale of challans to transport coal and other minerals.

Replying to a call attention motion moved by Congress MLA PT Sawkmie on a news item published in The Shillong Times under the caption, “ Illegal sale of challans thrives without scrutiny,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that security features would be incorporated in the challans so as to stop its misuse.

He informed that the security features such as QR codes, Bar codes and other security features would be incorporated in the challans.

Stating that the move would reduce duplicity and fake challans, the chief minister further informed the government has called for an inquiry into the matter of illegal sale of challans and preliminary report suggests there was no complaint about the illegal sale and no FIR has been filed.

Assuring that the government would take strong action if anybody was involved in the illegal sale of challans, the chief minister added that the government had sought a full report on the matter.

Sangma also informed the House that over a period of five years from 2014, there have been at least 1173 registered cases involving illegal transportation of minerals in the state.

Giving out the details of such cases, he said that in 2014, 203 cases were registered, in 2015- 541, in 2016 – 117 cases, in 2017 – 279 cases and in 2018 – 163 cases of illegal transportation of coal were registered.

Earlier, the chief minister maintained that the government is seriously working on technological aspect of automation so as to reduce illegal sale of challans, adding the three departments, Mines and Minerals, Forest and Transport are being sensitised so that the new technology can work seamlessly in these three departments.

Earlier, Sawkmie said that challans were being sold in the market like newspapers which is bringing a bad name to the state.