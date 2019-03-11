MCC in place in WGH, DC issues prohibitory orders

TURA: With the announcement of the general elections to the Lok Sabha to be held on April 11 this year, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect and the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has issued prohibitory orders on certain activities.

As per the order, prohibition has been issued against wall writing, pasting of posters or defacement in any form, erecting of cutouts, hoardings, banners on any government premises and on private premises except with the voluntary written permission of the owner.

Displaying of flags and stickers on private vehicles has also been prohibited except if the owner decides to do so himself which should also not cause any inconvenience or distraction to road users. The same prohibition has been made on commercial vehicles unless such vehicle is one which is used for election campaign after obtaining the requisite permit from the District Election Officer/Returning Officer and the same should be displayed on the windscreen.

Carrying of any kind of arms and explosives during the entire election period has also been prohibited however the order shall not be applicable to law enforcing authorities like Police, Home Guards etc.