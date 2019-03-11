Lifeline bridge burnt down in WKH

NONGSTOIN: Miscreants burned down a wooden bridge in a village in West Khasi Hills’ Umthlong on Sunday.

The incident at Nonglait village took place early in the morning but was reported later in the day by a group who were on their way to the KJP Synod Sepngi in Umthlong.

Witnesses said they noticed fire as they were about to cross the bridge.

Villagers informed that the incident affected many commuters, including church goers, and many had to make a detour to reach their destinations.

Sources said personnel of the PWD Mawsynram Division have been sent to monitor the situation. Affected villagers of Nongtrai, Kyrdoh, Mawdon, Mawkhan, Ryngku and Hat Mawdon condemned the act.