KHNAM youth wing alleges violation school bag weight norms

In this connection, the KHNAM said it would conduct a surprise checking in schools and to lodge a complaint against the schools to the authorities concern if the guidelines were not adhered to.

The KHNAM has urge the state government to ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed and to take punitive actions against schools.

It may be mentioned that the notification issued by the Education Department on February 11, the weight of the school bags for students of class I and II should not exceed 1.5 kg.

“For students of class III to V, the weight should not exceed 3 kg and for students of class VI to VII, the maximum weight should be 4 kg”, the notification said.

While the weight should not exceed 4.5 kg for the students of class VIII to IX, the maximum weight a class X student can carry is 5 kg.

The notification said schools should not assign homework to students except those recommended by MBOSE/ICSE/CBSE.

Moreover, the schools should not assign any homework for students of class I and II.