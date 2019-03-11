Five arrested for robbery at Ri Bhoi petrol pump

NONGPOH: Ri Bhoi Police have finally arrested five others miscreants who were involved in the recent burglary at Star Energy Service (Petrol pump) in the district.

The burglary incident at the petrol pump was reported on last February 17 from the petrol pump at 18 mile. A group of at least five people looted the cash of Rs. 7 lakhs along with the mobile phone from the counter by pointing gun to the manager of the petrol pump.

Ri Bhoi Police with through the help of CCTV footage from petrol pump and from Toll Plaza at 20 Mer, detected and arrested the driver of the Maruti Car used in the robbery. The driver has been identified as Kularshai Lyngdoh Mawnai.

Ri Bhoi Police chief, C Syrti said that after the arrest of the driver, the Police continued further investigation and arrested another person identified as Shamsing Mawblei (34) from Mynsain Nongkhlaw village under Mairang Police Station on March 8.

The police following interrogation of the arrested persons managed to arrest the rest of the gang those involved in the robbery including Dondor Marwein, Koster Margar and Bankupar Rumnong.