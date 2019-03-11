Cong tells Meghalaya govt to adopt best option to check influx

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has asked the state government to adopt the best mechanism among the existing options to deal with the problem of influx into the state in the aftermath of updating the National Register (NRC) of Citizens in Assam.

It also urged the state government to give more teeth to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act before it is implemented in the state.

Taking part in the debate on the Governor’s address during the ongoing budge session of the state Assembly, Congress legislator from Mawlai Process T Sawkmie asserted that there was an apprehension in the state that those who had left out from the NRC process in Assam might sneak into Meghalaya.

Stating that the indigenous people of the state are a minority and for them there is no other place to call home but Meghalaya, he asked the state government to deliberate on best mechanism which can be adopted to curb illegal immigration in the state.

“The government will have to apply its mind to find out the best system to curb influx. Will it be the ILP (Inner Line Permit) or the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act,” Sawkmie said.

Congress legislator from Mawsynram, H M Shangpliang hoped that work for setting up of the entry and exit points at Umling in Ri Bhoi would begin soon.