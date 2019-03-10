Tura-Mankachar road inaugurated

New Delhi: DoNER minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday dedicated the 1.66-km Tura-Mankachar road linking Meghalaya with Assam to the people through video conferencing at a function here, an official statement said.

The minister also dedicated the 17.47-km Doimukh-Harmuti road linking Arunachal Pradesh with Assam.

The Tura-Mankachar Road is the first road which has been completed under the North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS).

This road has also been funded by North Eastern Council at a cost of Rs 4.71 crore. It provides an alternative connectivity to Tura and will immensely benefit the people residing in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Both the roads are designed as two lane carriage ways to cater the traffic load of 10 MSA (Million Standard Axles), the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the inauguration of the two roads marks a reiteration of the government’s commitment to development of the North East. (PTI)