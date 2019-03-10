NGT panel brings in MMDA Act against mining

SHILLONG: The NGT panel headed by retired Judge BP Katoki has ordered an authorised person under the MMDA Act to monitor illegal mining of coal and seize the equipment.

The panel had a meeting with all the deputy commissioners on Thursday to discuss the awareness campaigns to be initiated for environment protection and safety of miners.

Katoki said there is a need to engage an authorised person to deal with illegal mining activities.

According to Katoki, at present, police can file case only under the IPC section and there is no punishment or imprisonment clause, which ultimately results in arrested persons walking out freely. He admitted that in the past, several cases of illegal mining and injuries to miners were detected but in the absence of punitive action under the MMDA Act, there was no action by the authorities concerned.

Afforestation

The NGT panel said as a pilot project, an afforestation programme will be carried out in some mining areas in East Jaintia Hills.

“The initiative is to rejuvenate the environment and the fund in this regard will be released by the Centre,” he said.