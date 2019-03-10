Lok Adalat settles 246 cases

SHILLONG: The National Lok Adalat was held in the state on Saturday under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the patronage of Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya, who is also the Patron-In-Chief of the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority.

Altogether 246 cases involving an amount of Rs 71, 05, 090 were settled by about 28 benches constituted by the District Legal Services Authorities in the state, including High Court of Meghalaya, where pre-litigation cases, including those pertaining to bank recovery, matters relating to default in payment of mobile and telephone bills and pending cases in the courts, including motor accident claims, were settled in the Lok Adalat.The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority has called upon those people with pending litigation to avail the opportunity for speedy and beneficial settlement of their disputes in the courts through the Lok Adalat which is held from time to time.