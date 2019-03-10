Jungle being cleared to aid Ksan operation

SHILLONG: Those who are engaged in the recovery of bodies of miners trapped in the Ksan coal mine in East Jaintia Hills have started clearing the jungle in the 10 old coal mine shafts adjacent to the incident site.

An official said on Saturday that the process of clearing the forest is in full swing and this will help to install more pumps for dewatering.

After the navy, army and Odisha Fire Service teams left the site, the NDRF and the SDRF are currently assisting other agencies with available resources.

Pumping of water is being carried out by CIL and KSB.

The Kirloskar pumped out water using only one pump while the other was suspended for the time being since the generator set developed technical snag, the official added.