Youth Olympics gold medallist star attraction in Khelo India

PUNE: Mizoram’s prodigy weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who created history by winning India’s first gold medal in Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina last year, will be one of the star attractions at the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune starting from Wednesday.

16-year-old Lalrinnunga who was training with Army Sports Institute, Pune had participated in the first edition of Khelo India Games and had clinched a gold medal in 62 kg weight category, representing Maharashtra.

However, this time Lalrinnunga will be representing his own state and will be seen competing in the 67 kg weight category.

His event will take place on Thursday.

Lalrinnunga will be joined by his state-mate and ASI trainee Jacob Vanlaltluanga, who had won a bronze medal in Asian Youth and Junior Championship held in Uzbekistan in April last. Vanlaltluanga will be taking part in U-21 in weight category 61 kg.

Interestingly, both lifters have grown up together in Aizawl and were trained in ASI, Pune and represented Maharashtra in the last Games. Lalrinnunga’s father works in PWD while Vanlaltluanga’s father is a teacher in Aizawl.

Maharashtra hopes are from Abhishek Nipane (U-21, 67kg), and in the girls’ segment, Maharashtra’s Khushali Gangurde (U-21, 45kg) is considered as medal prospect. A student of Chattre Englinsh Medium School, Manmad, was a silver medallist in the last edition and in the 13th Youth and Junior National Championship set a new national record of 61kg in snatch (44kg weight category) in Vishakhapatnam in February last year.

“The lifters from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana are doing well and now the boys from Arunachal Pradesh have marked their presence at the national level. Among girls’, Manipur is dominating and last year they had won four gold and one silver medal in Khelo India. Among other states, lifters from Punjab and Uttrakhand are likely to impress,” said former national coach Pal Singh Sandhu.