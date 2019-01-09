UNHCR examining Saudi woman’s asylum bid

BANGKOK: The asylum claim of a Saudi woman who resisted deportation from Thailand will take several days to assess, the UN said Tuesday, as the 18-year-old’s family, who she accuses of abusing her, was due to arrive in Bangkok.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun arrived at Bangkok’s main airport on a flight from Kuwait after running away from her family, who she alleges subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.

Qunun said she planned to seek asylum in Australia, fearing she would be killed if sent back by Thai immigration officials who stopped her at the airport on Sunday. Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has been under heavy scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year. Initially, Thai authorities said Qunun would be sent back to Saudi Arabia. But as her plight pinballed across social media – including tweets about how she had barricaded herself in a hotel room – they abruptly changed course and allowed her to leave the airport Monday in the care of the UN’s refugee agency. The UNHCR said it was “very grateful” officials did not send Qunun back against her will. “It could take several days to process the case and determine next steps,” the UNHCR representative in Thailand, Giuseppe de Vicentiis, said in a statement. Thailand is not a signatory to a UN convention on refugees, and asylum seekers are typically deported or wait years to be resettled in third countries.

The UNHCR insists anyone with an asylum claim should not be sent back to the country they fled under the principle of non-refoulement. In a short press release distributed to media outside their embassy in Bangkok Tuesday, the Saudi government said it had not demanded her deportation, adding the case is a “family affair”, but under the “care and attention” of the embassy. In an earlier and separate explanation released on Twitter, the embassy also denied sending officials to Suvarnabhumi airport to meet Qunun as she arrived via Kuwait or impounding her passport – as she alleged. It also said the embassy had made contact with her father, a senior regional government official in the kingdom, “to inform him on her situation”. Thai immigration chief Surachate Hakparn told reporters that Qunun’s father and brother were due in Thailand. (AFP)