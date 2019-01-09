North-East Briefcase

Economic blockade to protest citizenship bill in Assam

Guwahati: As many as 70 organisations, led by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), began an indefinite “economic blockade” in Assam on Tuesday protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The groups have affirmed that they would not allow locally produced oil, petroleum products, coal, forest products and limestone to be taken out of the state. It would also organise a state-wide protest on Wednesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. “From today, we have started our indefinite economic blockade in protest of the bill. We will not allow to take our resources out of the state,” KMSS said. The supporters of the 70 organisations would hold protests in front of their offices and installations of Oil India Ltd and ONGC across the state, he added. (PTI)

BJP spokesperson quits over bill

Guwahati: Assam BJP spokesperson Mehdi Alam Bora on Tuesday resigned from the ruling party in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Bora, who had joined BJP from the Congress a couple of years back, submitted his resignation to state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. In the resignation letter, Bora wrote, “This Bill will harm the social harmony of the state. It will hurt the secular fabric of the state. I have been personally opposing the Bill.” With the Lok Sabha passing the Bill, Bora decided to quit the BJP. BJP’s ruling ally in the state, Asom Gana Parishad, had pulled out of the coalition government on Monday over the Bill. (UNI)

Naseeruddin stranded at airport

GUWAHATI: Actor Naseeruddin Shah was among a host of air passengers who were stranded for hours at the airports across Assam for hours due to non-availability of public transport following an 11-hour bandh called by various organisations on Tuesday. The passengers complained that they faced a lot of difficulty during the bandh period as no taxis, auto rickshaws or buses were available for them to either reach the airports or reach the city after landing. Naseeruddin Shah came here to attend the Kartik Hazarika National Theatre Festival being held in Tezpur in Sonitpur district. Organisers of the theatre festival said Shah had to wait for two hours at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here till the organisers arranged a car for him after the end of the bandh period. (PTI)