Work on entry & exit points to start soon

SHILLONG: The state government is optimistic that construction of entry and exit points in some locations of the state will start in a couple of months.

Talking to media persons here on Monday after reviewing the setting up of entry and exit points to check influx, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said a lot of work has been done for acquisition of land and the government is at the final stage of acquiring land in many locations.

Asserting that the government wants to set up the points at the earliest, especially the ones which are supposed to come in the first phase, the chief minister reiterated that in some locations work can be started in a couple of months.

“We have also looked at other ways and options to speed up the work of land acquisition in some locations,” Sangma said even as he maintained that the government is happy with the progress of work.

The government will need over Rs 1,000 crore to set up entry and exit points in different parts of the state.

As demanded by the groups supporting inner line permit, the previous MUA government had committed to implementing “comprehensive mechanisms” to check influx into the state.Setting up of the entry and exit points at various locations across the state will require the involvement of different departments.

The state government has entrusted the Meghalaya Institute of Governance with carrying out social impact assessment (SIA) at 14 locations, including five in Garo Hills, for entry and exit points.