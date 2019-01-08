TAIPA lauds M’laya for steps on telecom infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) on Monday highlighted that after Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya has become the fourth state in North East to align with Digital India by notifying a state policy for fast-tracking the roll out of telecom infrastructure which will eventually develop a robust telecom infrastructure extending ubiquitous network connectivity across the state.

In a statement TAIPA said: “the much-awaited state Right of Way rules have been notified by Meghalaya government on December 21, 2018 that are aligned with Right of Way rules, 2016 notified by the central government and will be effective from January 15, 2019.

“The Right of Way rules, 2016 offers salient features extensively supporting the Digital India mission by simplifying and expediting the telecom infrastructure rollout.

Sharing the announcement, Tilak Raj Dua, Director General, TAIPA expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and IT department of Meghalaya for prioritising the rollout of telecom infrastructure across the state by notifying the state Right of Way rules with enabling provisions.

The newly formed government addressed all the issues and concerns of the industry in order to expedite the telecom infrastructure rollout across the state.

In Meghalaya there are identified 2374 villages which require 2162 new mobile towers for basic network connectivity.

The state tower policy which is aligned with Right of Way rules, 2016 will extensively help to boost the telecom network and to ensure connectivity to masses across the state in the far-flung areas.