Sonowal seeks AASU support to panel on Clause 6

GUWAHATI: With the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leading the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the state, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday urged the students’ body to play active role in high level committee for implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord.

“The high level committee constituted by the BJP_led NDA government at the Centre for safeguarding the cultural and linguistic identity of indigenous people of Assam through Clause 6 of Assam Accord is a golden opportunityand the AASU must play an active role in the committee.”

“I am a son of the soil and I will not allow the Assamese people to get marginalised in their own place. Let us all join hands to find an acceptable, rational and practical solution to this important issue,” Sonowal said.

He was speaking at the foundation laying of 550-bed Tinsukia Medical College at Sukan Pukhuri, Tinsukia which would be built for a total amount of Rs 405 crore.

Saying that the state government believes in consensus and not conflict, Sonowal called on the people to remain alert to thwart designs of disrupting the age old harmony in the society.

He also asserted that Assamese race was strong and its existence could not be threatened by foreigners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been working sincerely and dedicatedly for the development of the state and region.