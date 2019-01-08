Pressure groups protest against bill, ask govt to remove Hek

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Hynniewtrep Social Organisation (CoHSO) staged a demonstration in front of the BJP office on Monday against the Centre’s decision to place the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and called for the removal of BJP minister AL Hek.

The CoHSO, which comprises 14 organisations, shouted anti-Narendra Modi and anti-BJP slogans while also carrying placards and banners opposing the bill.

Speaking to reporters, chairman of CoHSO Robert Kharjahrin criticised the state government for not initiating any other step other than passing the Cabinet resolution and demanded that BJP minister AL Hek be dropped from the Cabinet.

“We see that BJP is still a part of the MDA coalition government. We would like to tell the chief minister that it would be double standards if you opposed the bill and still keep Hek in the Cabinet. This is clearly double standards,” Kharjahrin said. Requesting the state BJP leaders to resign en masse if the central leaders do not listen to their plea, he said, “The state BJP leaders will be tagged and named as traitors of the indigenous community as a whole.” The CoHSO has extended support to the protest declared by the NESO and it will also take part in enforcing the protest and request the people to cooperate with them in sending a message to the Centre on opposition to the bill.

“We send our support to all social organisations in the North East and outside who stood with us in opposing the CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill),” the CoHSO said while expressing gratitude to political parties in the state and India as a whole who have voiced out against the bill.

Further, the organisation said if the bill is passed, the CoHSO will intensify the agitation and take stringent steps to oppose the Centre and other parties who endorse or support the CAB.

The organisation also expressed disappointment with the step taken by the BJP and condemns the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Sad to express that the Joint Parliamentary Committee after coming to North East and also heard the voice and sentiment of NE who opposed the draft amendment Bill has decided to go ahead by placing its recommendation without any change in the Parliament,” he said.