Nicole Scherzinger doesn’t watch TV

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (IANS) Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she doesn’t really watch television.

Speaking on US radio, Scherzinger said: “I did not see it, to be honest with you. I don’t watch television, so I’m not being shady towards ‘X Factor’. I just do not watch TV.”

Scherzinger had earlier opened up about the importance of “laughing and having fun”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I try to get as much sleep as possible. When I don’t get the ideal amount, I try to drink as much water as possible and get a good sweat in just to feel at my best.

“Laughing and having fun are also so important for you to feel good about yourself, so just remember it’s never that serious!”

The former Pussycat Dolls singer also wants everyone to “feel confident in their own skin”.