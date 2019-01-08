NESO bandh impacts Garo Hills, plainbelt witnesses partial impact

TURA: The North East Students’ Organization sponsored all Northeast bandh to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill of 2016 had it’s impact in the Garo Hills region too with roads deserted and shops and business establishments closed during the 11 hour shutdown call.

West Garo Hills, the largest district in the western part of Meghalaya, was impacted by the bandh with Tura, the second largest town in the state, under a total shutdown except for government offices that remained open for work.

“Employees are attending work and we are assessing the attendance. It will cross over 80 percent,” said deputy commissioner Ram Singh while speaking to The Shillong Times.

He also said that the Tura Super Market, the main hub of trade in town, initially opened in the morning with people engaged in trade but later closed shop.

“Trading was heavy in the early part of the morning but later for some reason closed. However, there was no impact of the bandh in the plain areas of Rajabala and Hallydaganj towns with shops open and people going about their daily routine of work,” informed Ram Singh.

While no untoward incidents were reported from the district, miscreants tried to block roads at Chunmati, outskirts of Tura, and near the FCI godown at Dakopgre by setting tyres ablaze.

“The roads were cleared by our patrolling teams quickly and police teams are on duty at vantage points,” said district police chief MGR Kumar.

Earlier, late Monday night, a makeshift sub post office at Danakgre area of the town caught fire but was contained by the arrival of fire tenders.

“On investigation we found the cause of the fire was due to short circuit from the faulty electrical connection,” informed the police chief.