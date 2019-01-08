Govt, cops take precautions as local groups get ready for protest

TURA/ SHILLONG: The government offices in the state will be open on Tuesday despite the region-wide protest organised by the North East Students Organisation (NESO) and supported by various local groups.

Chief Secretary Y Tsering said on Monday all measures would be taken to ensure normalcy in the state.

A notification issued on Monday asked government employees to attend office on Tuesday and that “strict action will be taken against all unauthorised absence”.

A report of the attendance will be submitted or faxed to the chief secretary by 11 am with a copy to Personnel and AR Department.

Several organisations — including the KSU, GSU and FKJGP — are supporting the protest.

In a statement issued on Monday after a petrol bomb was hurled at the BJP state headquarters in Shillong, East Khasi Hills SP Davis Marak said police will issue an advisory to government departments to take care of their vehicles.

Police will also tighten security in Shillong on Tuesday.

Marak said a briefing was held on Monday about the security preparedness. “We will intensify naka checking, patrolling, besides deploying our men in sensitive areas,” he added.

KSU general secretary Donald Thabah said since the union is part of the NESO, it would ensure that the protest is successful in the state.

Pamphlets were distributed in some shops and pasted in many places in the city urging people to cooperate with the protest and say no to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Thabah said KSU volunteers would go around the city to ensure proper implementation of the protest call. “We have also informed our units in other districts as well as organisations in Garo Hills,” he added.

However, Thabah said rescue operations at Ksan to find the trapped miners, besides emergency services and weddings, “will not be affected” by the protest from 5am to 4pm.

SP Marak said the police would look out for miscreants trying to stop office goers and forcing traders to keep their shops closed and “if we catch them, we will book them”.

In West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has promulgated Section 144 to ensure law and order and smooth functioning of government offices.

The order prohibits obstruction or intimidation of office goers and general public, preventing movement of vehicles and carrying stones, sticks or any lethal weapon.

The GSU has supported the NESO strike and posters calling for support were seen in Tura and other parts of the district.

Petrol bomb probe

SP Marak said no arrest has been made though preliminary inquiry has begun into Sunday night’s petrol bomb attack. A formal inquiry will begin after an FIR is filed.

Police are also expected to check the CCTV footage of the BJP office and the surrounding areas.

Three bottles were recovered from the site and police suspect that two to three persons were involved in the attack.

Stating that miscreants often take advantage of the night to commit such crimes, he added that miscreants who commit such crimes usually move in vehicles especially two wheelers and hence police personnel would be instructed to step up their checking.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek soon after the incident also wrote Home Minister James Sangma asking him to deploy security personnel at all BJP offices in the state.

The letter also asked the home minister for a proper investigation into the matter and take stern action against perpetrators of the crime.