Constitution Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The government on Tuesday introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha seeking to provide 10 per cent reservation for economically backward people in the general category in jobs and higher educational institutions.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot introduced the Bill in the House, a day after it was approved by the Union Cabinet.

The cabinet had decided to provide for 10 per cent quota for people belonging to “unreserved categories”, including Christians and Muslims, in jobs and education with an annual income limit of Rs 8 lakh and a land holding ceiling of about five acres.