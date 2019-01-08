Developed By: iNFOTYKE
CM holds review meeting with mining, forest depts
SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday held a review meeting with the Mining and Forest Department so as to find ways and means to increase the revenue generation of both the departments.
The chief minister said that the Government is also working out on the budget of both the departments and how to increase revenue of both the revenue generating departments.
During the review meeting, which is held in every 15 days, Sangma took a detail review of both the departments.
