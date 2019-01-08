Bandh against Citizenship Bill stops life in Assam, parts of N-E

GUWAHATI: Life has come to grinding halt in Assam and most other parts of the region in view of the 11-hour bandh called by North East Students’ Organisation (NESO)in protest against the CItizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 set top be tabled in the Parliament by the BJP-led NDA government.

The bandh supported by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and several other organisations in Assam brought life to complete halt all over Brahmaputra Valley in Assam including the capital city of Guwahati where street remained deserted since morning while all government and non-government establishments, financial institution were rendred non-functional.

The bandh supporters ransacked the BJP office in Dibrugarh town in eastern Assam whlile there were clashes with with police and CRPF personnel and bandh enforcers in many parts of Assam. Police and CRPF resorted to blank firing to control rampaging bandh enforcers in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the top leaders of the BJP in Assam are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to deal with the situation arising out of the state in view of mass protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.