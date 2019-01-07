Training on accessible election for deaf held at Ampati

TURA: A one-day training on “Accessible election for the deaf and hard of hearing people” was conducted for the district officers of South West Garo Hills at the DRDA Conference Hall, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Ampati on Monday.

During the training organised by Meghalaya Deaf Association (MDA) in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Shillong, the officers were sensitised on the issues and needs of deaf voters and were acquainted with basic sign languages for communicating with the deaf as well as the basic election related symbols. The training saw enthusiastic participation of the officers who were made to practise finger-spelling alphabets in sign language.

The training was conducted by a team from Shillong comprising of the Deaf Leader Ismart R Marak, President, MDA, Shillong Unit, Ferdinand Lyngdoh and Special Educator, Bethany Society, Shillong, Veronica Nonglait.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ampati, S C Laloo, EAC, Dr W C R. Marak and DSP, Ampati, S R Marak were among the district officials who participated in the training programme.