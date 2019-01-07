Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Tight security on card in Shillong on NESO-called bandh
SHILLONG: Police in the city will beef up security in the entire town during the protest called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday.
East Khasi Hills SP, Davis Marak said that a briefing was held on Monday about the security preparedness for Tuesday’s protest
“We will intensify naka checking patrolling besides deploying our men in sensitive areas,” Marak said.
The District police chief also said that the police woulfd be looking out for miscreants who may try to stop office goers from attending offices and people who would force traders to keep their shops closed
If we catch them, we will book them,” he said He also said that police would provide security in the entire town
Meanwhile, pamphlets were also distributed in some shops beside it was also pasted in many places in the city where people were urged to cooperate with the protest and say no to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016
Comments