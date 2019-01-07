Sonowal lays foundation stone of Kokrajhar Medical College

Guwahati: In a bid to make healthcare facilities more accessible, affordable, accountable and yet advanced in the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Districts, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital at a programme held at BTAD headquarter Kokrajhar.

The 500-bed Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital will have the intake capacity of 100 students for MBBS degree.

The hospital will be built on 81.75 acre involving an approximate financial outlay of Rs. 382.70 crore and is projected to be completed within 30 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, with the foundation stone being laid, the longstanding need for a state-of-the-art medical college in BTAD areas has been fulfilled.

Stating about the sequel of developments taking place in BTAD areas, the chief minister said this has been possible because of the able leadership of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary. (UNI)