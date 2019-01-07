Shillong police ask govt departments to safeguard vehicles

SHILLONG: Shillong Police will issue an advisory to the Government departments to take care of their vehicles in view of the ongoing situation in the city over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

The statement came from East Khasi Hills SP, Davis Marak shortly after miscreants lobbed few petrol bombs in the state headquarter of BJP in the city.

Marak said that no arrest had been made and though preliminary inquiry had begun into the incident, the formal inquiry would begin after the FIR was filed into the matter.

Police is also expected to check the CCTV footage of the BJP office and the surrounding areas to analyse who may be behind the incident.

Marak suspected that two three people were involved in the attack as police recovered three bottles from the spot

When asked if the security will be beefed up in the city in view of the ongoing controversy, the District Police chief said that police would increase the presence of personnel in the form of naka checking.

Stating that miscreants often take advantage of the night to commit such crimes, he added that miscreants who commit such crimes usually move in vehicles especially two wheelers and hence police personnel would be instructed to step up their checking.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek soon after the incident wrote the Home Minister, James Sangma asking him to deploy security personnel in all its offices throughout the state

The letter also asked the Home Minister for a proper investigation into the matter and take stern action against the perpetrators of the crime.