Sheikh Hasina to take oath as B’desh PM on Monday

Dhaka: Sheikh Hasina will be be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on January 7, following her party’s sweeping victory in the 11th Parliamentary elections, which were held across the country on December 30.

Hasina, along with her new Cabinet, will take oath on Monday, after Bangladesh’s President Abdul Hamid formally invited her to form the government for a third straight term.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Oikya Front has maintained its stance and re-confirmed that none of the Members of Parliament-elect from their group will participate in the oath-taking ceremony. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance rejected the election results and called for fresh elections, according to The Daily Star.

With tomorrow’s swearing-in, Sheikh Hasina will become Bangladesh’s Prime Minister for the fourth time. The 11th Parliament will go into session when the incumbent parliament’s term expires on January 28. (ANI)