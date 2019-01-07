Section 144 in Garo Hills over NESO bandh

TURA: In the wake of a 11-hour bandh call given across the North East states by the North East Students Union and the central executive committee of the Garo Students Union supporting the strike, West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh has promulgated Section 144 CrPC across the district to ensure normal life is not disrupted and government offices function smoothly.

The order prohibits obstruction or intimidation of office goers and general public, preventing movement of vehicles and carrying of stones, sticks or any kind of lethal weapon.

The GSU has supported the NESO strike and posters calling for a bandh have come up at several places in Tura and other parts.

The state government, on it’s part, has issued an order directing all government employees to attend to work on the day of the bandh.

A circular from Meghalaya Chief Secretary, Y Tsering, has also called for the attendance details in government offices on the day of the bandh, warning of stern action against those employees who fail to turn up for work.