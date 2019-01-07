Rape accused held in Garo Hills

TURA: A 26-year-old has been arrested by Tura police for raping a woman in September last year. A delayed report by police said the accused, Takey Saljapang R Marak was arrested on December 29 after the 22-year old rape victim became pregnant. Marak is currently under judicial custody. Both the accused and the victim hailed from Matchaklgre in New Tura. According to police, the accused currently works as an LDA in the Education Department of Baghmara in South Garo Hills.