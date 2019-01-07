Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Petrol bomb attack on BJP office in city
SHILLONG: Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the BJP office on Bivar Road late on Sunday night.
A BJP leader said the incident happened at midnight and there were minor damages to the office as windows and walls were burnt.
Senior police officers rushed to the site and quick response from the fire service could control the damage.
The BJP leader suspected that the attack was fallout of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
