National conference on disability at IIT-G from January 10

GUWAHATI: A two-day national conference on “Disability and Social Inclusion – The Role of Technology” is being organised by the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan), (NILD), Kolkata at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati from January 10.

NILD, which is under the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, is holding the conference in association with IIT-Guwahati.

Union minister of social justice and empowerment, Thawaar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the conference in the presence of Assam social welfare minister, Pramila Rani Brahma on January 10, an official statement issued here said.

As many as 30 key speakers from the department of science and technology, IIT, National Institute of Technology, national institutes working for persons with disabilities, Christian Medical College and industry stakeholders will take part in the conference.

About 60 papers will be presented by the researchers in the field.

The conference will bring together about 350 stakeholders working in the area of technology for the persons with disabilities. They include scientists, researchers, engineers, doctors, rehabilitation professionals (physiotherapists, occupational therapists, prosthetic and orthotics, hearing and speech therapists, mobility instructors, social scientists, psychologists, vocational counsellors, rehabilitation nurses and special educators, etc) government organisations, NGOs, civil rights advocates and students and will give them the opportunity to share latest findings in the field of technology for Divyangjan.