Mukul blames it on greed

SHILLONG: Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has said illegal mining activities in Jaintia Hills were carried out due to the greed of the people in power.

“This is the outcome of the extreme greed of the people in power. The image of the state built over the years has suffered badly,” Sangma told journalists on Sunday.

On penalty imposed by the NGT, the leader of Opposition said, “The people of the state cannot pay for the greed of some power-hungry people. I am afraid the state is going to pay a heavy price because of the greed of these people.”

He also lashed out at Chief Secretary Y Tsering and other senior government officers for being “silent spectators” to illegal mining.

“They are succumbing to their political bosses, though it is their job to protect the interest of the people and the state,” Sangma said.