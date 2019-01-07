Meghalaya CS notice on NE Bandh

TURA: The Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya has informed that in view of the call for a North East Bandh announced by North East Students Organization (NESO) on January 8 from 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM, all measures required to ensure normalcy in the State will be taken and Government offices, etc. shall function normally and government employees shall attend office as they would on any normal day and carry on with their duties and functions.

Strict action will be taken against all unauthorized absence, a notification issued warned.

A report of the attendance should be submitted or faxed to the Chief Secretary by 11 AM with a copy to Personnel and AR (ARC) Department at the following email address- [email protected].