Meghalaya: Construction of entry-exit points to begin soon

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government is optimistic that the construction work for the entry and exit points in some locations of the state would start within a couple of months

Talking to media persons here on Monday after reviewing the setting up entry and exit points in the state to check influx , Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that lot of work had been done for acquisition of land for setting up the points and the Government was at the end stage of the land acquisition for many of the locations

Stating that the Government wanted to setup the points at the earliest especially the ones which are supposed to come in the first phase, he reiterated that in some locations work could be started in a couple of months.

“We have also looked at other ways and options to speed up the work of land acquisition in some locations,” the Chief Minister said even as he maintained that the Government was happy with the progress of the work as far as setting up the entry and exit points.

It may be mentioned that the idea of the State Government to setup entry and exit points in different parts of the state to check on illegal immigration would cost the State Government over Rs 1000 crore

As demanded by the pro inner-line permit (ILP) groups, the previous MUA government had committed to implement “comprehensive mechanisms” to check influx into the state

The state government will set up entry and exit points at various locations across the state for which different departments would be involved.

The state government has entrusted the Meghalaya Institute of Governance with carrying out social impact assessment (SIA) at 14 locations, including five in the Garo hills, for setting up of entry and exit points