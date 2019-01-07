Meghalaya: CoHSO launches attack on BJP over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Hynniewtrep Social Organization (CoHSO) staged a protest in front of the BJP Office on Monday to protest the Center’s decision to table the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in the Lok Sabha.

The CoHSO shouted anti-Modi, anti-BJP slogans while also carrying placards and banners opposing the Bill. The CoHSO comprises of 14 organizations.

Speaking to reporters, chairman of CoHSO, Robert Kharjahrin criticised the state government for not initiating any step other than passing the Cabinet resolution and demanded that the BJP Minister AL Hek should be dropped from the state Cabinet.

“We still see that BJP is still a part of the MDA coalition government. We would like to tell the CM, ‘it would be double standard if you oppose the Narendra Modi Bill and still keep AL Hek in the Cabinet. This is clearly double standard. We request the CM to stop being double standard,” he said.

He called upon the state BJP leaders to resign enmasse if the Central BJP leaders did not listen to their plea. Moreover, he said the state BJP leaders would be tagged and named as traitors of the indigenous community as a whole.

The CohSO has extended support to the protest declared by the NESO and CoHSO will also take part in enforcing the protest and request the people to cooperate with the protest to send a strong message to the Center on the opposition to the Bill.

We send our support to all social organisation in NE and outside the NE who stood with us in opposing this Bill. They expressed gratitude to political parties in the state and India as a whole who have voiced out their opposition to the Bill.

“If the Bill is passed the CoHSO will intensify the agitation. If the Bill is passed the CoHSO will take stringent steps to oppose the Center and other parties who endorse or support the CAB,” Kharjahrin said.