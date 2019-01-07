KHADC CEM rues state govt’s indifference towards bills passed by council

SHILLONG: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), HS Shylla said the Bills passed by the KHADC should be forwarded by the state government to the Governor before the Council election process started.

Irked at the delay on part of the state government, he told reporters on Monday that the Governor was willing and the state government should not delay it anymore.

At the clan meeting called by the KHADC on Monday, the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur (Association of Clan Elders) was formed with the CEM as the president of the ad hoc committee of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Kur.

“Since I am being elected as the president of the Synjuk, I have taken the decision to not contest the MDC election. I have seen that District Council has passed many Bills yet we see lackadaisical attitude of the state government even as the Governor has expressed his willingness to give his assent to the Bill,” he told reporters.

The Bills are Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Inner Line as adopted from the Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873) Regulation Bill, 2018, KHAD (The Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) (First Amendment), Bill, 2018, KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Clan Administration), Bill, 2018, Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Constitution of Subordinate Council of Traditional Chiefs and headmen) Rules, 2018.

He said the process of Council election would start next month the code of conduct will come into effect on February 2 but the state government has not taken any step yet.

“On my part I feel it is meaningless to be an MDC and pass the Bill only to see that the Bill got stuck in the Secretariat. It is an insult to the Jaitbynriew,” Shylla said.

On Monday, the KHADC held a meeting of clans attended by elders from various Khasi clans that have established the Seng Kur. There are around 4000 Khasi clans but only a few have organized themselves.

Speaking about the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur, Shylla said synjuk would see that the indigenous community had its own laws to protect it.

The members of the ad hoc committee will meet again in the coming days, as there will be a drafting committee of the constitution.

Shylla also said the formation of the Synjuk would prevent other communities from illegally taking Khasi surnames.