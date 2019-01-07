Former CM denounces ‘anti-people’ citizenship bill

SHILLONG: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma on Sunday denounced the “anti-people” and “anti-national” move of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to approve the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, and said it was done for political and personal gains.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Sunday, Sangma said the bill has created a vitiated environment and will further create a sense of alienation among the people of the northeastern region.

“Anger and frustration are precursors to chaos and disharmony and they do not augur well for the integration of the nation. We as policymakers must look at the fallout of every decision. If any policy is going to have this kind of vitiated environment created, it will further the sense of alienation amongst the people of this region. It will ultimately be a reason for the future disintegration of the nation,” the former chief minister said and warned against the anti-national forces which “have made inroads into the region”.

Questioning the necessity of the bill, Sangma said the northeastern states, which have international borders, have withstood the test of time and contributed to the national security and the Centre must not ignore the region.

“Don’t they know the history, the culmination of Assam Accord and what was happening prior to Assam Accord, how many people have died? How the turmoil vitiated the whole environment in the North East and the result is that we were left behind. They tend to say that North East is not being able to catch up with the rest of the nation. We have paid the price post partition,” Sangma said.

“These people do not love their nation and come up with anti-people policy which is not acceptable. This is time for everyone to take a call. Do we want to allow and be a silent spectator to what is going to happen? We know what will happen if this bill is passed in Parliament, let us anticipate,” he added while criticising the Centre for its lack of knowledge of the diversity.

The former chief minister attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that in his desperation to be in power, the latter is “using, abusing and misusing” power.

“The Congress never played vote-bank politics as it has pro-people agenda. It has an agenda which drew the support and natural reaction of the people and electorate’s support… It is pro-people agenda, BJP is trying to dislocate his harmony,” he said and pointed out that the situation “will not be confined to the region and other countries will also find a reason to push migrants to India”.

Sonowal’s ‘tamasha’

Sangma took the opportunity to urge regional parties to scrutinise the intent and agenda of the BJP and its allies.

“If regional parties say they are there for the interest of the indigenous people, it is time for them to scrutinise and audit the intent and agenda of BJP and their comrades,” he said.

He expressed dismay at the statements of people allied with the BJP and made a mention of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“I am amused by the statement of Sonowal who said he will protect the Assamese people. Can he dictate terms to Narendra Modi who is taking the decision there, and Sonowal is saying ‘don’t worry’. What is this tamasha? He should resign from BJP and quit his post,” he said.

Stating that Sonowal started his innings at the All Assam Students’ Union, Sangma said, “He has position himself in a manner that he can be a reckoning in the political spectrum of the region. He talks of protecting the interest of indigenous communities, now these very people have become Judas. He must resign and not be party to the anti-people decision.”

He also urged the people in other states of North East to be committed to protect the interest of the people and draw a judgment and take further steps.