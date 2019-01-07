China passes law to ‘Sinicize’ Islam: Report

Beijing: Beijing has passed a law to “implement measures to Sinicize” Islam within the next five years.

The move came after Chinese government officials met with representatives from eight Islamic associations, the Global Times reported.

The exact methodology which will be utilised to implement the law has not been divulged. This comes amid a crackdown on Uighur Muslims in the nation.

Practising Islam is illegal in some pockets of China. People caught fasting, praying, growing a beard or wearing a hijab attract arrest in the nation. (ANI)