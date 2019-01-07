Assam CM Sonowal faces protest

TEZPUR/ GUWAHATI: A number of organizations, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), took out protest rallies across Assam to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The protestors burnt the effigies of Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. A group of KMSS members showed black flag in front of Sonowal’s SUV at Dibrugarh and interrupted the convoy, forcing the NSG commandos to disembark and clear the way with the help of the CM’s personal security provided by Assam Police.

Hundreds of members of a women’s organisation took everyone by surprise when they gheraoed the BJP state office at Hengerabari area in Guwahati without prior intimation to anyone to lodge their protest against the proposed move by the BJP-led Centre.

“The decision to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is a historic injustice. It is a total dishonour shown to the people of Assam,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said at Tezpur.

Addressing a press conference, he said the party will launch a series of agitational programmes under ‘Jagao Assam, Bachao Assam’ and will demonstrate outside the Parliament on Monday.

The prime minister announced at Silchar in Assam that the government is moving ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to people from minority communities – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh after six years of residence in India instead of 12. (PTI)