Twenty coal-laden trucks seized in Ri Bhoi

SHILLONG: As many as twenty trucks were seized in Ri Bhoi in a day while they were transporting illegal coal.

On January 3, police detected twenty trucks (AS-11CC-8056, NL-01G-8087), ML-04A-7682, AS-01HC-0750, ML-10B-6686, AS-01FC-7995, AS-01T-8084, AS-01GC-3121, AS-01EC-2947, NL-01AC-5987, AS-01JC-6812, NL-01AB-1060, ML-04C-3739, AS-01DC-5915, AS-01GC-6674, NL-01AA-6403, NL-01AC-6719, AS-01RC-1254, AS-01KC-6671 and ML-11-1641 from Umroi area in Ri Bhoi while transporting coal without proper documents in violation of NGT and Supreme Court order.

For the last couple of months, a large number of trucks carrying illegal coal have been seized from different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, in the face of repeated damage to the crucial roads in South Garo Hills due to the plying of overloaded coal trucks, the International Garo Coal Exporters Association has approached the Land Customs Superintendent of Gasuapara Land Customs office to prohibit overloaded coal trucks from plying from Garo Hills into Bangladesh.Hundreds of coal laden trucks pass through the Gasuapara Land Customs office into the neighbouring country carrying much needed coal from South Garo Hills region.

The exporters association alleged that trucks are ferrying several tonnes of coal which is far beyond the permitted range from Garo Hills into Gobrakura and Koraituli depots in Bangladesh.

This is not the first time complaints of overloaded coal trucks have become an issue in the Garo Hills.

Widespread damage to the lifeline of the district for over two years.